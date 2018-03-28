Knights perform at Chelan Library on April 2 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Knights perform at Chelan Library on April 2 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 28, 2018 in All Content

CHELAN — Knights of Veritas, a premier professional group that focuses on educating the public about accurate medieval history, will perform at 3 p.m. April 2 at the Chelan Library.

The program includes accurate replica arms and armor, an examination of the culture of the Middle Ages, common myths and misconceptions, accurate combat based on period manuscripts, rare antiquities, the Code of Chivalry and more.

For more information, call the library at 682-5131 or visit knightsofveritas.org.