Last installment of Cold Winter Nights comedy series on March 16 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Last installment of Cold Winter Nights comedy series on March 16 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — LAPH Productions and the Numerica Performing Arts Center presents the third of its Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series at 8 p.m. March 16 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The headliner will be Kermet Apio. Apio was the winner of the 2009 Great American Comedy Festival and has had numerous appearances on television and radio.

The show is intended for a mature audience.

General admission is $20 and reserved VIP tables for four are $120.

For tickets and information, call 663-ARTS, go to numericapac.org, or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.