Library program to explore Sasquatch Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018

NCW — Northwest author and naturalist David George Gordon will visit the Chelan and Waterville libraries this next week to present the program “Sasquatch: Man, Ape or Myth?” about the mythical and iconic creature.

Gordon will visit the Chelan Library at 7 p.m. March 13, and the Waterville Library at 3 p.m. March 14.

Gordon, author of The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual and numerous nature books, will explore the collective folklore, testimonies and evidence of Bigfoot in the Northwest to help people become better informed citizen scientists. Gordon has spoken at the American Museum of Natural History, the Philadelphia Academy of Sciences, Yale University, the Smithsonian Institution, and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museums in San Francisco, Hollywood and Times Square.

There is no cost to attend either program, both sponsored by Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau.

For more information, visit ncrl.org.