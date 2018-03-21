Local churches prepare to celebrate Holy Week and Easter

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The three Waterville churches and the Orondo Community Church have special events planned for both Holy Week and Easter.

The Waterville Federated Church will have their Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. March 25. They will be having a mid-week service for Holy Week at 7 p.m. March 29. They will also be opening the church sanctuary for a prayer vigil time from 3 to 9 p.m. on Good Friday (March 30) and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Holy Saturday (March 31).

On April 1, the church will hold an Easter breakfast at 9 a.m. and Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m.

Pastor Seth Normington said that for the prayer vigil times on March 30 and 31, the sanctuary will be left open and some reflective music will be played.

“It just seemed like a good opportunity to give people that time and space to pray and reflect if they want to,” Normington said.

At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterville, there will be a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. March 25, a Holy Thursday service at 6 p.m. March 29, a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. March 30, an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. March 31 and an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. April 1.

United Lutheran Church will be holding its Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. March 25. A communion service will be held for Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. March 29. The Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. March 30. Easter Sunday will be at 10 a.m. April 1.

Gateway Ministries and United Lutheran Church are partnering to hold a second annual Easter dinner at 5 p.m. on March 31 in the Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to the free dinner.

At Orondo Community Church, there will be a Palm Sunday service held at 10:15 a.m. March 25. This will include children’s skits. The church will hold a “Sonrise” service at 7:30 a.m. April 1 on the property behind the church. They will hold an Easter breakfast in the fellowship hall at 8:30 a.m. that morning. At 10:15 a.m., they will hold their Easter morning service in the church sanctuary.