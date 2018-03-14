Mansfield School celebrates Seuss

Mansfield kindergarten students celebrate Crazy Hat Day during Dr. Seuss Week on Feb. 28. Back row, from left, are teacher Stacy Lillquist, Calin Kamphaus, Devlin McGraw, Jeffrey Hemmer, Valeria Martinez, Leslie Haney, Hunter Schmidt and Jayvion Rogers; middle row, Tucker Wall, Kendal Wallace and Mason Ward; and front row, Tristan McDonald and Trevor Schell. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield School recently celebrated Read Across America Week by sharing and reading Dr. Seuss’s classic children’s books.

Elementary students in preschool through sixth grade enjoyed a week of whimsy and wonder as they read Dr. Seuss books, dressed in different Seuss costumes each day of the week, and concluded with a Dr. Seuss-themed party that coincided with the author’s birthday on March 2.

Monday featured the “Sleep Book,” so everyone was invited to wear their pajamas and slippers.

Tuesday was “Green Eggs and Ham,” focusing on the color green.

Wednesday highlighted “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” which encouraged everyone to think about going to college and pursuing careers.

Thursday was “The Cat in the Hat” day and students came to school wearing their craziest hats.

Then on Friday, it was the “The Lorax,” with students and staff wearing fun moustaches.

“This is my second year as organizer and we decided to change it up a bit,” said Mansfield preschool and kindergarten teacher Stacy Lillquist. “Last year we celebrated socks. This year we picked different books, but we did keep everyone’s favorite, ‘The Cat in the Hat.’ ”

Lillquist read a different Dr. Seuss book each morning.

“The kids know most of the stories by heart,” she said, adding that they really enjoyed “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Sharing Dr. Seuss books is a great way to learn reading in a fun, relaxed environment, according to Lillquist. “I am very proud of their progress,” she said.

On Friday, March 2, which was Dr. Seuss’s birthday, the Mansfield High School leadership class hosted a Seuss-themed party for the elementary students.

There were games, treats and sharing and reading of Dr. Seuss books. Christian Vargas, a senior and leadership class president, organized the 13 games for the party, wearing the famous Cat in the Hat costume. He entertained the elementary school students with Cat in the Hat antics.

“It was a lot of fun, especially reading and getting into the Cat in the Hat character,” said Vargas. “I grew up with Dr. Seuss books, and it was a rewarding experience to share this with them. It was a good feeling to watch the kids having such a good time during this event.”

“I hope our school will continue in the Dr. Seuss tradition,” Vargas added.

Mansfield staff, students and parents agreed that this was a fun way to share the tradition of Dr. Seuss with the next generation.

“So many of us grew up reading Seuss’s time-honored classics and have great memories of his books,” Lillquist concluded. “It provided a positive reading experience for our elementary students and it was great that the leadership class participated in the fun with a Dr. Seuss party.”