Merger will create HighLine Grain Growers, Inc. as of April 1

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Central Washington Grain Growers will be merging with three other area grain companies to form HighLine Grain Growers, Inc. as of April 1. These companies include Reardan Grain Growers, Inc., the Davenport Union Warehouse Company and the Odessa Union Warehouse Co-Op. The merged companies will be purchasing the Almira Farmers Warehouse Company, so HighLine Grain Growers, Inc. will be formed from five Washington grain companies.

Paul Katovich, who now serves as general manager of Central Washington Grain Growers, and who will serve as CEO of the merged corporation, said that the companies have been working together for up to a decade. In 2014 they formed HighLine Grain LLC to combine trading and logistics operations. Over the past few years, the partners of HighLine Grain LLC invested nearly $30 million into a facility located in Cheney for loading grain into train cars.

Katovich said that he feels that the gradual nature of the merger has prepared the company well for the change and has given time to make sure that the new structure would work well for everyone.

“That’s what I think is the healthiest part of this entire endeavor,” Katovich said.

The decision to merge was made by patrons of the five companies during November. The vote in favor of the merger ranged from 93.7 percent to 99.6 percent in the various companies. About 3,750 patrons will be served by the new company.

HighLine Grain Growers, Inc. will take advantage of economies of scale to streamline its work, increase buying and selling power and be more competitive in its industry. All of the existing grain elevators will continue to be in service for the foreseeable future. Staff numbers will gradually shrink through pending retirements. Katovich said that the larger size of the company will enable it to make infrastructure investments that were not possible as individual smaller companies.

The company will have the ability to retain and hire highly qualified staff in various aspects of the business. The HighLine Grain LLC website cites the hiring this year of Ryan Higginbotham as manager of Seed and Special Services. Ryan Slahtasky was hired to manage millwright activity.

Katovich said that for the most part patrons will not experience any changes in the services they receive from the new company.

Few changes in customer service were necessary and what changes were made have mostly been made over the past few years. The headquarters of the new company will be in Waterville.

Katovich said that the Central Washington Grain Growers employees have been extremely busy recently in preparing for the merger. Merging five companies makes for a large and complicated amount of preparatory work.

“That’s strikingly different than merging two,” Katovich said.

He feels that employees have been positive about the upcoming change.

“People are excited to be a part of something that has a strategy to be here for the next generation,” Katovich said.