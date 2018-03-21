Museum program features Humanities speaker Posted by Communities, History, News, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Museum program features Humanities speaker Posted by Empire Press on Mar 21, 2018 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Historical Society will present a program by Humanities Washington speaker Paula Becker at 1 p.m. March 27 at the Douglas County Museum, 124 W. Walnut St. in Waterville.

Becker will discuss “The Truth and I: Reading Betty MacDonald in the Age of Memoir.”

MacDonald burst onto the American literary scene in 1945 with her memoir, “The Egg and I,” a witty tale about operating a chicken ranch on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Becker, a journalist and MacDonald biographer, will discuss how McDonald’s kind of nonfiction relates to the popular genre of memoir today.

The program is open to the public. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, email Sharon LaCrosse at bymyhandsmcl@gmail.com, or call the museum on the day of the event at 745-8435.