Native Plant Society will meet March 8
Posted on Mar 7, 2018

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Henry Building, 120 Cottage Ave., Cashmere.

David Giblin, collections manager at the University of Washington Herbarium, will discuss the origins of the first Hitchcock and Cronquist’s “Flora of the Pacific Northwest” and highlight some of the significant changes in the second edition of this widely used field manual.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Molly Boyter at (928) 856-1626.