NCW students learn about careers

Pateros student Slade Ginter talks with Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Williams at the Career and College Fair held March 13 at Waterville. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

North Central Washington students spent a morning learning about choices and opportunities at a Career & College Fair March 13 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

Over 300 students participated from 10 school districts representing Eastmont, Liberty Bell, Manson, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Waterville, Bridgeport, Pateros, Mansfield and Tonasket.

The event, which ran from 9 to 11:30 a.m., featured over 20 vendors providing information about college and career choices.

Wenatchee Valley College, Western Governors University, Central Washington University and Big Bend Community College were among the educational representatives present. Armed forces recruiting officers were also in attendance to answer any questions students had about serving in the military or enlisting. Culinary and food industry information was available as well as employers offering internships for the summer or beyond.

Many financial institutions were also on hand to talk with students about financial aid for college and scholarships, and how to qualify, apply and get assistance.

Ande Chapman, a transitional consultant for the North Central Educational Service District in Wenatchee, was the organizer of the fair. Chapman says they are just getting started with hosting similar career and college fairs throughout North Central Washington.

For more information about these events, contact Kevin Risdon with the NCESD office at 665-2630 or Chapman at andechapman2003@yahoo.com.