Op/ed: Need fulfilled at Palisades

RiverView Kiwanis Club President Anthony Toulouse, right, presents a $3,600 check to Palisades School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco to purchase two automated external defibrillators for the school. Helping hold the “big check” are fourth grade students Carter Riggs, Ian Mendoza and Jonathan Salgado. The ceremony took place March 6. (Provided photo/Char Tolliver)

By Char Tolliver

RiverView Kiwanis Club Secretary

Sometimes the best ideas just find you.

One such idea was a request for an automated external defibrillator (AED) for Palisades Elementary School. Now, because of the kindness and work of the RiverView Kiwanis Club, two AEDs will be located in the two buildings (the gym/grange and main building where classes are held) of this rural Douglas County school.

The school reached out to area service clubs on Feb. 10 asking for help to acquire the devices and RiverView Kiwanis of Wenatchee was glad to adopt this as their signature project for 2017-2018.

The registered nurse at the school had earlier advised the administration that an AED was needed on the premises. A cardiac event could turn catastrophic and it could be prevented with the use of an AED. This little country school is 30 to 45 minutes from first response emergency services. A prescription for the devices was provided.

The cost of the two devices was about $3,600 and the school didn’t have the money for them in its general fund. RiverView’s board met Feb. 28 and voted to gift two AEDs to the school district.

The AED is called a Philips HeartStart. It is provided from the Philips Corporation, with headquarters in the Netherlands. RiverView members worked with Philips to expedite the delivery time of the AEDs from the normal five to six months to a few weeks. After the AEDs are received, training will take place for teachers, volunteers and administrators.

On March 6, RiverView Kiwanis President Anthony Toulouse presented a $3,600 check for the AEDs to Dr. Ismael Vivanco, superintendent of Palisades School District. Three fourth graders — Carter Riggs, Ian Mendoza and Jonathan Salgado — also participated by holding the “big check.”

Around the world, Kiwanis clubs have a priority of helping children. Worldwide efforts currently include a goal to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus in conjunction with UNICEF. The goal is to immunize three million women in Guinea and five million in Nigeria during the first quarter of this year. In the past, Kiwanis International partnered with UNICEF through Morton Salt to help eliminate Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD) and goiters. What a success!

On a local scale, Palisades School District presented an opportunity for Kiwanians to make a positive impact for their community members. RiverView thanks the school district for making us aware of their need and Philips for their quick cooperation to help us possibly save a life.

RiverView is a small Kiwanis service group that meets at Smitty’s in Wenatchee on Thursdays at noon.