‘Paint Your Wagon’ on the Big Screen

WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center will feature “Paint Your Wagon” for its monthly Movie on the Big Screen feature at 6:30 p.m. March 15.

The 1969 musical stars Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg.

Tickets are $3.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call 663-ARTS, visit numericapac.org or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.