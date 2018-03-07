‘Paint Your Wagon’ on the Big ScreenPosted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on ‘Paint Your Wagon’ on the Big Screen
WENATCHEE — The Numerica Performing Arts Center will feature “Paint Your Wagon” for its monthly Movie on the Big Screen feature at 6:30 p.m. March 15.
The 1969 musical stars Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg.
Tickets are $3.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 663-ARTS, visit numericapac.org or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.