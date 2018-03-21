Piatigorsky Foundation concert at WVC March 23 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Piatigorsky Foundation concert at WVC March 23 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 21, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host a Piatigorsky Foundation concert on at 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Grove Recital Hall in WVC’s Music and Art Center Building.

The concert, featuring solo guitarist Jack Sanders, is part of the WVC Foundation Community Appreciation Series.

The performance is made possible through the support of the Woods family.

The event is free and open to the public but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 682-6416.

For more information, visit wvc.edu/foundation.