Seniors invited on dam tours
Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is offering a day-long tour for senior adults to visit the PUD’s three dams — Rock Island, Rocky Reach and the Lake Chelan dam powerhouse at Chelan Falls.

The Senior Tri-Dam tour will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. The free tour is for active, independent seniors who can get on and off the chartered bus without help. Walking at the dam sites is minimal. Experienced guides will talk about all the important features at all three dams. Participants will also receive a free guidebook with facts and stories. Bring your own lunch or snacks.

Tours leave at 8:35 a.m. from the Link Park ‘N Ride on Penny Road in Wenatchee, and return about 4 p.m. Reserved parking will be available for participants. Reservations are required as only 30 spaces are available.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call the Rocky Reach Visitor Center at 663-7522.