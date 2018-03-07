Shocker named to all-league teams

From left, Elizabeth Katovich, Lexi Deishl and Justine Clements are named to Central Washington 2B all-league teams. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers girls and boys basketball teams had a great season this year in Central Washington 2B League play and postseason.

The girls final statistics were 11-5 for league play, to tie for third place in the standings, and 13-8 overall for the 2017-18 season.

Following regular schedule play, the Shocker girls headed to Granger for CW2B district action and faced DeSales of Walla Walla on Feb. 9. Waterville/Mansfield lost 50-32 which ended their season.

Each year there are five players from each district team chosen for all-league honors.

Three Shocker girls were acknowledged for their hard work and efforts.

Senior Justine Clements was named to the all-league first team. Clements says she has played the sport since grade school and has played on the Shocker team all four years of high school.

Freshman Elizabeth Katovich was named to the all-league second team. Katovich has played basketball since she was in elementary school and says she really enjoys the game.

Senior Lexi Deishl received all-league honorable mention. Deishl has also been playing basketball since elementary school and all four years of high school.

Coach Kieth Finkbeiner had nothing but praise for his team saying “they had a fantastic year.”

In addition, Finkbeiner was named the girls coach of the year for the league.

The Shocker boys ended the regular season with an 11-12 record overall, 7-9 in CW2BL regular season play, good for sixth best out of nine teams in the league.

They started out in CW2B district play on Feb. 9 by defeating Liberty Christian, 70-63. Following the win, Waterville/Mansfield advanced to play Oroville on the following night but got stung by the Hornets, 57-35. The Shockers then moved on to face league foe Lake Roosevelt on Feb. 16 but fell to the Raiders, 56-43, to close out the season.

Two Shocker boys received all-league recognition in CW2B.

Senior Johnny Mullen was named to the all-league second team, and senior Jacob Stibal received all-league honorable mention.

Also on the Shocker coaching staff this season were Abby O’Brien with the girls junior varsity, Heath Jordan for boys varsity, and volunteers Katy Giddings and Brycen Greenwood.