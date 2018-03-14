South Douglas Conservation District tree sale coming up; order by March 26 Posted by All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on South Douglas Conservation District tree sale coming up; order by March 26 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 14, 2018 in Agriculture & Business

WATERVILLE — Orders are now being accepted for the South Douglas Conservation District’s 29th annual tree and shrub sale.

Native and adapted trees, shrubs and wildflowers are available for windbreaks, wildlife habitat, erosion control and yards.

This year, in addition to the regular catalog, available plants may be viewed online at southdouglascd.com. Orders will be taken until March 26, with pickup April 7 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville.

While pre-ordering is preferred, some plants will be available at the sale.

Catalogs are available at the district office, 206 N. Chelan Ave. in Waterville, or by calling 745-9160.