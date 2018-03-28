SweetHearts for Kids luncheon coming April 11 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on SweetHearts for Kids luncheon coming April 11 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 28, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Children’s Home Society of Washington’s SweetHearts for Kids benefit luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 11 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

Guest speaker will be Alise Hegle, Children’s Home Society of Washington staff member and advocacy leader. She is the 2018 Casey Excellence for Children award winner for Birth Mother of the Year and is also the recipient of the 2017 Unsung Hero Parent Recognition Award.

Tickets are $40 per person or $360 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities for the event also are available. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds from the luncheon support Wenatchee children.

To purchase tickets, visit childrenshomesociety.org/wenatcheesweethearts. For more information, call 663-0034 or email sweethearts@chs-wa.org.