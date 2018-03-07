Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day on March 10 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day on March 10 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day will be held March 10 at Pybus Market.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from various agencies and organizations will share information and resources on how to prepare homes from the risk of wildfire and how to become “firewise.”

The family-friendly event will also include art projects for kids.

For more information, contact Joe Gluzinski at 665-6286 or joegluzinski@aaawa.com.