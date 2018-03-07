Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day on March 10Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day on March 10
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Firewise Day will be held March 10 at Pybus Market.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Representatives from various agencies and organizations will share information and resources on how to prepare homes from the risk of wildfire and how to become “firewise.”
The family-friendly event will also include art projects for kids.
For more information, contact Joe Gluzinski at 665-6286 or joegluzinski@aaawa.com.