Actress performs stories at libraries in May

NCW — Professional actress Michéle LaRue will bring stories from America’s Gilded Age to the Chelan and Waterville libraries.

On May 1, LaRue will perform “The Apple Tree” and “A Pair of Silk Stockings” at 7 p.m. at the Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St. “The Apple Tree” is a comic celebration of spring and poor housekeeping, written in 1903 by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman. “A Pair of Silk Stockings” tells the story of a woman who is swept away by an impromptu holiday from home.

On May 4, LaRue will then perform “Someone Must Wash the Dishes” at 10 a.m. at the Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave. The anti-suffrage satire was written in 1912 by prominent pro-Suffragist and Unitarian minister Marie Jenney Howe.

All the stories are from LaRue’s 30 Tales Well Told lineup billed as a “story hour for grownups.”

For more information, visit ncrl.org or michelelarue.com.