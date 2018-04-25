‘Blessing of Bikes’ ceremony April 28

EAST WENATCHEE — The third annual “Blessing of the Bikes” event will be held April 28 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. N.E., East Wenatchee.

The event is open to all motorcycle groups, individual riders and their families and friends.

Riders should assemble in the church parking lot at 9:15 a.m. The non-denominational blessing ceremony, performed by Father Seamus Kerr, begins at 10 a.m. A ride is scheduled following the ceremony, with additional details provided at the event.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided by Knights of Columbus Council No.1545 and No. 13182.

The event is sponsored by Combat Veterans International, Chapter 2, of Wenatchee.

For more information, call Jim Steiner at (206) 390-7242.