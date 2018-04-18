Choral festival brings night of song

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Apollo Club presents the 2018 International Choral Festival at 7 p.m. April 21 at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.

The event is hosted in alternating years between Canada and the U.S. This 58th year of the choral festival will feature the Trail Harmony Choir from Trail, B.C., as well as choirs from Yakima, Leavenworth’s Village Voices, and Wenatchee’s own Appleaires women’s choir and the Apollo Club men’s choir. Each will perform three numbers. A three song finale will feature all the participating choirs on stage.

General admission tickets are $15, and $10 for students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit numericapac.org.