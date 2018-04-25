Church hosts family game night at Pybus Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Church hosts family game night at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Apr 25, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Looking for a Friday night of fun for your family? Pacific Crest Church will host another family game night at Pybus Market from 7 to 9 p.m. April 27.

The evening’s activities will include board games, card games or any other family game you would like to bring from home. It is open to all ages and there is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.