Community Garden becoming reality

Jill Thompson and Kyle Morris construct a garden bed frame during a work day for the Waterville Community Garden on April 14. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Main Street Association members and town residents who have reserved plots in the Waterville Community Garden gathered April 14 for a workday to construct garden bed frames. The garden is located next to the Federated Church parsonage on Ash Street.

Prior to the workday, Mike Davies excavated and installed irrigation pipe at the site.

At the side of the garden there was a large pile of wood chips donated by R & C Tree Service.

Jill Thompson, a Main Street Association member who is organizing the garden, said that she would be donating straw and Dixon Farms LLC would donate soil. In addition, the Main Street Association has put forward $1,000 in funding for the project and local individuals have donated almost another $1,000.

The group is also applying for funding from a variety of other sources.

Thompson said that there has been a strong interest in the garden beds, and at least nine of them have already been rented for the season. The group had planned to add 10 beds this season, but Thompson said that if there are enough funds and time available they may be able to add a few elevated beds. The elevated beds were originally planned for next year. The cost of renting the beds for the first season, including water, is $25.

Ashley Brown was one of those who rented a garden bed and was helping with the work project. Brown moved back to Waterville several years ago, and remembers that around that time she talked with Main Street Association member Jenna Dixon about setting up a community garden.

Dixon was interested and suggested that Brown bring the suggestion to the Main Street Association. This got the idea started, and from then on turning the garden into reality has been a community effort.

Another person who was helping during the workday was Waterville High School senior Kyle Morris. Morris was earning community service hours required for high school graduation through his participation.

In addition to building the beds, during the workday the group also planted an apple tree in the garden to commemorate Arbor Day.

The group held another workday at the garden on April 21.

For more information on the community garden, contact Thompson at 683-3072.