Council postpones water rate increase

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Representatives of the Waterville School District and Douglas County Cemetery District 2 as well as some private residents were in attendance at the April 2 town council meeting to discuss water rate increases that were to take effect on March 20.

Waterville School Superintendent Cathi Nelson prepared a memorandum for the council outlining the school district’s analysis of the new water rates. The memo said that the district had calculated that the new rates would cost the district an additional $34,013 this season given water usage does not change. The memo said that this increase comes at an especially bad time for the district as it is facing a $400,000 annual decrease in funds due to the state Legislature’s levy cap.

The memo requested a delay of one year in implementing the rates, during which time the town could collect data on the impact of the new irrigation line for the supply of potable water and to educate residents on how to conserve water.

Nelson reiterated the ideas included in the memo during the council meeting and volunteered to work with the town to educate the public on the need to conserve water.

Jeremy Weber, a commissioner for the cemetery district, told the council members that the district is making plans to install an automatic sprinkler system with timers that will help the district use water more efficiently. He also said a delay in the implementation of the new rates would be very helpful.

Several residents also spoke on the rate issue, which especially affects those with larger meter sizes and those that use larger amounts of water.

Mayor Royal DeVaney explained the serious nature of the falling water table and the need to cut back on water usage in order to have a sustainable supply. He recommended to the council that they delay the effective date for the increased rates for another year to give more time to get input from the school district and cemetery on the rates.

Council voted unanimously to delay the increase until March 20, 2019.

In other matters, East Wenatchee Police officer and Douglas County Sheriff candidate Leeon Leyde spoke to council about himself and his reasons for running for the office of sheriff. Leyde said that the sheriff’s office needs to do more to address the opioid epidemic and recommended that the office place a representative on the Columbia River Drug Task Force, so that they can better cooperate with other area agencies.

Will Borders, who is familiar with crypto mining, introduced what the practice is about and how it can create certain difficulties for local entities because of its high power use and loud noise.

Council members agreed on the proposal to impose a six-month moratorium on new crypto mining operations to allow time for research on the implication of these operations and decide under what conditions they should be allowed in town. Town attorney Steve Smith will draft an ordinance to this effect for a vote at the next meeting.

The council considered a letter from Tim Skinner, a local resident, explaining a special situation of water usage at 318 S. Central. He had turned water off to the property to fix a leak and requested that the standard reconnection fee of $1,200 be waved in his case. Because there is no provision for wavers in the town ordinance, the council denied the request.

Council members voted to authorize DeVaney to approve contracts for janitorial services for the town hall and the library. The application deadline is April 6.

The council also considered a lease extension offer from American Tower which owns a cell tower on town property. They voted to reject the offer, believing it to not be beneficial to the town.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 16.