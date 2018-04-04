Egg hunt brings Easter fun

Bobby Pittsenbarger with the Easter Bunny after the egg hunt. ( Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This year’s North Cascades Bank sponsored Easter Egg Hunt drew a good crowd of children and adults to Pioneer Park March 31.

Four separate egg hunts were held for children ages 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. In each area, both a silver and a gold egg were hidden. The children who found these eggs were awarded Easter baskets that were donated by a variety of businesses and individuals in the community. There was also a special pink egg and special blue egg hidden in the common areas. Kinley Daling and Kingsley Sayan found these eggs and were awarded baskets.

The Easter bunny also walked around the park to greet children and have photos taken with them.

Shelley Day, personal banker for the Waterville branch of NCB, said that she felt the turnout for the egg hunt was good, though it was down somewhat from last year. Day guessed this was due to the cool, breezy weather.

Other bank employees were at the hunt volunteering, including Siobhan Borders and Carey Zollman of the Waterville branch, Monse Gonzalez of the Wenatchee branch, Cynthia Wright of the East Wenatchee branch and Erica Anaya of the Chelan branch.

Anaya, who along with Gonzalez helped to serve refreshments, said that she was helping for the first time.

“This is such a cool thing that they do,” she said of the egg hunt.

Easter baskets were donated by Bainbridge Manufacturing, Royal DeVaney, Dorsey Insurance, Tina Poole Insurance, Waterville Family Grocery, Johnson, Gaukroger, Smith & Marchant, P.S., Waterville Auto Parts and Umpqua Bank.

Central Washington Grain Growers donated candy.

Dave and Marvel Mires packed the eggs with candy and made cookies.

It was the fifth year for NCB to sponsor the event.