Egg hunt brings Easter fun

Bobby Pittsenbarger with the Easter Bunny after the egg hunt. ( Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

By Karen Larsen
Empire Press Correspondent

Hannah Barnhill and Jade Schneider enjoy their mini-doughnuts. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

This year’s North Cascades Bank sponsored Easter Egg Hunt drew a good crowd of children and adults to Pioneer Park March 31.

Four separate egg hunts were held for children ages 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. In each area, both a silver and a gold egg were hidden. The children who found these eggs were awarded Easter baskets that were donated by a variety of businesses and individuals in the community. There was also a special pink egg and special blue egg hidden in the common areas. Kinley Daling and Kingsley Sayan found these eggs and were awarded baskets.

The Easter bunny also walked around the park to greet children and have photos taken with them.

Shelley Day, personal banker for the Waterville branch of NCB, said that she felt the turnout for the egg hunt was good, though it was down somewhat from last year. Day guessed this was due to the cool, breezy weather.

Olivia and Austin Smoke help their little brother Waylon, in the middle, in the 1-3 age group egg hunt. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

Other bank employees were at the hunt volunteering, including Siobhan Borders and Carey Zollman of the Waterville branch, Monse Gonzalez of the Wenatchee branch, Cynthia Wright of the East Wenatchee branch and Erica Anaya of the Chelan branch.

Anaya, who along with Gonzalez helped to serve refreshments, said that she was helping for the first time.

“This is such a cool thing that they do,” she said of the egg hunt.

Easter baskets were donated by Bainbridge Manufacturing, Royal DeVaney, Dorsey Insurance, Tina Poole Insurance, Waterville Family Grocery, Johnson, Gaukroger, Smith & Marchant, P.S., Waterville Auto Parts and Umpqua Bank.

Central Washington Grain Growers donated candy.

Dave and Marvel Mires packed the eggs with candy and made cookies.

It was the fifth year for NCB to sponsor the event.

 

Easter egg hunt basket winners are Kinley Daling (special pink egg), Kingsley Sayan, held by his father Jacob Sayan (special blue egg), Bentley Hale (1-3 silver), Quinn Barnes (4-6 gold), Paisley DeFord (7-9 silver), Pierson Brown (4-6 silver), Megan Moreno (7-9 gold), Luella Whitehall (1-3 gold), Austin Smoke (10-12 silver), and Savannah Tongate (10-12 gold). The annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Waterville branch of North Cascades Bank, was held March 31. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

Sully Burnett looks for eggs. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

Sophie Velazquez holds up one of her eggs after the hunt. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

Ava Christman enjoys a doughnut and hot cocoa after the Easter egg hunt on March 31. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

Brody Van Lith with his mom, Lindsay, after collecting a basket of eggs in the 1-3 age group. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

North Cascades Bank employees volunteer at the Easter egg hunt. They are Siobhan Borders, Carey Zollman, Shelley Day, Monse Gonzalez and Erica Anaya. Not shown is Cynthia Wright. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)