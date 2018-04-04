Ellington orchestra to perform at the PAC on April 11 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Ellington orchestra to perform at the PAC on April 11 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 4, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The world-renowned Duke Ellington Orchestra will be coming to town for a performance at 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The orchestra has been performing worldwide for over 90 years under the guidance of three generations of the Ellington family. The late Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington was the founder of the orchestra and regarded as one of the most prolific American composers and jazz figures of the 20th century.

Tickets are $35-$39, with discounts for seniors and youth, and increased prices on show day.

To purchase tickets, call 663-ARTS, go to numericapac.org, or visit the box office at the Stanley Civic Center.