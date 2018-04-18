Events take a stand against racism

NCW — Wenatchee Valley College and YWCA North Central Washington will present a Stand Against Racism event on April 26 at the WVC Wenatchee campus.

The free public event will be held around the fountain from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature community members, WVC faculty, staff and students, with keynote speakers Dr. Gabriela Moreno and Frank Leon Roberts.

Winners of an art expression contest will be announced at 2:30 p.m. and students will then present or perform their art.

There will also be two presentations offered that evening, from 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m., for those who cannot attend during the day. Both evening presentations are open to the public and will take place in Wenatchi Hall room 2106.

A Stand Against Racism event will also be held on the WVC Omak campus April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit wvc.edu/StandAgainstRacism.