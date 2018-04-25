Law Day luncheon on May 14 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Law Day luncheon on May 14 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 25, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services will host its annual Justice for All-Law Day Awards and Benefit Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Community members and members of the Chelan Douglas Bar Association whose work has bridged the justice gap will be recognized.

Washington Supreme Court Justice Steven Gonzalez will provide the keynote address on the National Law Day theme, “Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom.” The luncheon will be followed by an optional dessert reception and opportunity to meet Justice Gonzalez and Judge Rebecca Pennell, Division 3 Court of Appeals.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services, a nonprofit organization that coordinates free legal services for low-income people in the area.

Advanced tickets are $35, or $60 which also sponsors one hour of free legal services for someone in need. Tickets must be purchased by May 7.

For tickets or more information, call 663-2778 or visit cdcvas.org.