Mountain film fest comes to the PAC April 21
Posted by Empire Press on Apr 18, 2018

WENATCHEE — The third installment of this year’s Leavenworth Mountain Film Festival will be held at 7 p.m. April 21 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

This sixth annual event showcases the best recent short films with a focus on outdoor pursuits.

Proceeds from the event go to the Ski Hill Memorial Project.

General admission tickets are $15.

For more information, visit leavenworthfilmfestival.org.