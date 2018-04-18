Nonprofit to host Earth Day fair April 21 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Nonprofit to host Earth Day fair April 21 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 18, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Sustainable Wenatchee, a new environmental nonprofit organization, will host an Earth Day fair outside of Pybus Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21.

The event will feature booths from a variety of local organizations, information about the upcoming NCW EcoChallenge community-wide competition for residents of Chelan and Douglas counties, and an opportunity to practice putting a bike on the front of a Link Transit bus. Children’s activities will be provided by Joyful Scholar’s Montessori School and TEAMS Learning Center.

Free beverages will be provided for anyone who brings their own reusable cup.

This event is sponsored by Chelan County PUD and Link Transit. For more information, email sustainablewenatchee@gmail.com.