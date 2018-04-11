Orondo church holding rummage sale April 14

ORONDO — The Orondo Community Church will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14.

The event is scheduled to be held outdoors but will be moved inside in the event of inclement weather.

Items will include clothing, toys, children’s car seats, strollers, furniture, vases and more.

Proceeds will go toward new sound equipment for the church and for the Vacation Bible School program.

For more information, call Betsy Irmer at 699-1845.