PTO carnival draws crowd

Madyson Regallie and Julia Ashley play Plinko as Daniel Sheridan and Michael Schneider, below, cheer them on. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville community gathered at the school March 24 for the annual Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) Carnival.

The event gave students — along with other nonprofit organizations that work with students — an opportunity to raise funds for their class or group.

Most of the classes from the school had a booth or game to play.

The first-graders sold goldfish, which proved to be a popular activity. Students who participated were very proud of the fish they selected. The fourth grade class sold tickets for “white elephant” gifts, while eighth grade students hosted a game using ping-pong balls and also had a starfish game. The high school juniors sponsored a duck pond and the seniors sold pizza in the lunch room.

Other school-related groups participating included the girls’ basketball team with a corn bag toss, FFA members helping carnival-goers make bracelets, and Girls on the Run with a game using cups and ping-pong balls.

PTO members had a silent auction with items donated by parents. They also hosted a “flickin’ chicken” game and held their annual cakewalk, another popular event.

Community organizations involved included Waterville Players with their fishing pond, Waterville Skate Park offering the always-popular Plinko, and the Waterville Drug Free Community Coalition and the B.A.D.D. Club with a photo booth complete with costumes and hats.

The event was well attended by students and their families as well as many community members.