PTO carnival draws crowd

Madyson Regallie and Julia Ashley play Plinko as Daniel Sheridan and Michael Schneider, below, cheer them on. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

 

By Suzanne Robinson
Empire Press Correspondent

T.J. Lawrence, his son Lord William and daughter Maxine, Henry Munson and Josh Hanson participate in the cake walk. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

The Waterville community gathered at the school March 24 for the annual Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) Carnival.

The event gave students — along with other nonprofit organizations that work with students — an opportunity to raise funds for their class or group.

Most of the classes from the school had a booth or game to play.

Eliana Silva, FFA adviser Mia Thomsen and Adam Holcomb help carnival participants create bracelets. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

The first-graders sold goldfish, which proved to be a popular activity. Students who participated were very proud of the fish they selected. The fourth grade class sold tickets for “white elephant” gifts, while eighth grade students hosted a game using ping-pong balls and also had a starfish game. The high school juniors sponsored a duck pond and the seniors sold pizza in the lunch room.

Other school-related groups participating included the girls’ basketball team with a corn bag toss, FFA members helping carnival-goers make bracelets, and Girls on the Run with a game using cups and ping-pong balls.

PTO members had a silent auction with items donated by parents. They also hosted a “flickin’ chicken” game and held their annual cakewalk, another popular event.

Community organizations involved included Waterville Players with their fishing pond, Waterville Skate Park offering the always-popular Plinko, and the Waterville Drug Free Community Coalition and the B.A.D.D. Club with a photo booth complete with costumes and hats.

The event was well attended by students and their families as well as many community members.

 

Mark Tongate shows off the gold fish he won. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

 

