School district hosting meeting on proposed four-day week
WATERVILLE
Posted by Empire Press on Apr 11, 2018

WATERVILLE — Waterville School District is seeking ways to increase the economy and efficiency of the district, and is looking for input about a possible move to a four-day week for the 2018-19 school year.

School district residents are invited to learn more about this option by attending a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 16 in the school’s Career Center. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and offer feedback.

Following the meeting, everyone is welcome to participate in an online survey at watervilleschool.org. The survey will be open through April 20.

For more information, contact Cathi Nelson at 745-8585.