Tree and shrub sale a success

Pam Wright and her grandson Emmett Marx look through trees and shrubs for sale. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Judy Collins of the Palisades has a lifetime of history with elderberries. Collins grew up in Toppenish and her grandfather used to take her and her sister down to Satus Creek in his Datsun pickup truck when the elderberries were ripe. The family would use clippers to fill the back of the truck with branches. When they got these home and processed them, their grandmother would make elderberry jam from the berries.

Collins has continued the tradition of making elderberry jelly and elixir, adding that the berry has amazing health benefits.

Collins was one of 56 individuals and families that put in orders at this year’s South Douglas Conservation District tree and shrub sale. Pickup was held April 7 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall.

Collins ordered three elderberry bushes.

“It’s just time to plant my own down by the creek and not have to go hunting,” Collins said.

Collins’ daughter, Jessica Beaver, also placed an order. She is landscaping the backyard of a new residence. As a backyard beekeeper, she chose many plants and bushes that have flowers for her bees. She also chose berry bushes to provide a supply for making jam and jelly.

“Everything I plant I try to have a purpose for,” Beaver said.

Collins said that one of the reasons why she wanted to buy at the conservation district tree and shrub sale is that all the plants are locally grown and she thinks that this will give them a better chance of thriving in this climate. She said she also likes to support the local area with her purchase.

Pam Wright of Waterville is an avid gardener and puts in an order of plants every year. This year she ordered elderberry and Russian almonds. She hopes the elderberry will provide a windbreak under a maple tree in her yard. She thinks the pink blossoms of the Russian almond will also look nice with the purple elderberry flowers.

Wright, like Collins, will also make use of the elderberries. Wright said that she makes elderberry juice and jam each year.

Wright was accompanied at the sale by her grandson Emmett Marx who enjoys helping his grandma in the garden.

Jim and Vicki Campbell have recently moved to Wenatchee and they put in an order this year to landscape their new home. They chose mock orange, raspberries, lilacs and butterfly weed. Vicki Campbell believed the prices of the trees and shrubs at the sale were very good.

One of those helping at the sale was Joanne Cowling, sister of South Douglas Conservation District coordinator and sale organizer Carol Cowling. Joanne Cowling brought homemade handbags that she was selling to raise money to purchase supplies for bluebird nesting boxes. Cowling said that human activity often prevents bluebirds from finding nesting cavities. The boxes have given the western bluebird a chance to boost its populations.

In addition to picking up orders, those who attended the sale had the chance to purchase trees and shrubs that were still available.

Carol Cowling said that the annual sale, which was in its 29th year, supports the district’s cost sharing program in which farmers and landowners can receive matching funds for making changes that promote conservation, such as adding windbreaks and terraces, or taking measures to make their property more firewise. The proceeds also support the district’s education efforts.