Waterville Players show upcoming

Patty Strawn, Savannah Tongate, Rosemary Holcomb, Taylor Schoenberg and Karen Sims practice a rendition of the song “Daisy Bell” for the Waterville Players variety show. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A group of children and adults are working hard each week to prepare this year’s Waterville Players variety show to be held April 27-28 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

The April 27 performance will be a dinner theater with an Italian-themed meal catered by Eyvonne Loomis of Coyote Pass Café. The April 28 performance will be a dessert theater.

The show is a fundraiser for payments toward the group’s new storage shed and to provide funds for the next major production.

One of the skits is “The Ever After” by Nathan Hartswick, featuring interviews with fairy tale characters. There is also a musical skit based on the song “Bicycle Built for Two” and a musical tribute to the armed forces.

In addition to the skits, there will be performances by a student choir assembled especially for the event and by the band Proclaiming Brass. Several young people will also give solo performances.

Rosemary Holcomb, a third-grader at Waterville School, is one of the key performers in the production and was busy practicing her parts with the group on April 9.

Holcomb plays Cinderella in “The Ever After” and Daisy in “Bicycle Built for Two.”

Holcomb said that she was really excited to get the part of Cinderella.

“I think it’s a really great part for me,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb also loves to sing and is looking forward to performing with the choir.

“I’m really excited for the day it goes, and I really hope we sell enough tickets,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb has taken part in a number of Waterville Players productions, including the last variety show and “Peter Pan.” She also takes part in Stage Kids and was in the production of “Paulette, the Pinkest Puppy in the World.”

Holcomb said that she doesn’t have any trouble remembering her lines.

“It kind of just locks in my brain,” she said.

She added that she wants to be an actress when she grows up.

Cody Shiflett, a seventh-grader, is an actor in the show and has been a part of Waterville Players productions since the organization began several years ago.

“It’s fun to do. You get to meet new people, and you get to try new things,” Shiflett said.

Taylor Schoenberg, a Waterville High School junior, has taken part in many Waterville Players productions as well as Missoula Children’s Theatre productions. This time she won’t be in the skits, but she will be singing in the choir and will perform the solo “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas.”

Schoenberg said that her involvement in Waterville Players over the years has helped her reading and memorization skills. Schoenberg wants to become a lawyer and said that the experiences she has had performing in front of an audience have helped her to be more confident about public speaking.

Both evening performances will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30. The April 27 performance will include a silent auction and raffle and the April 28 performance will include a raffle. Tickets for the April 27 dinner theater are $25 each, and tickets for the April 28 dessert theater are $15 each.

Tickets must be purchased or reserved by April 20. They are available at the Waterville Parlor and at the Coyote Pass Café. Tickets may also be reserved by calling Suzanne Robinson at 881-0611 or by emailing Waterville Players at dramawaterville@hotmail.com.