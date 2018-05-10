ASL students take third at state competition Posted by Communities, Waterville | Comments Off on ASL students take third at state competition Posted by Empire Press on May 10, 2018 in All Content

Five American Sign Language students, Destiny Ross, Kiennah Blair, Issabella VanGog, Makenzie Johnson, and Maysea Taylor, represented Eastmont High School at the American Sign Language Leadership State Competition in Kent on April 28.

Competing against 12 other teams, they placed first in ABC Story Expressive Skills and were awarded third place overall (Expressive, Receptive, and Deaf Culture Skills) at the event.

Individual awards include Maysea Taylor, first place alternate for Expressive, Receptive and Deaf Culture skills and Makenzie Johnson, first place for Individual Receptive Skills.

The team also placed first in regional competition in Moses Lake on March 24.