Bicycle rodeo on May 19 Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee | Comments Off on Bicycle rodeo on May 19 Posted by Empire Press on May 17, 2018 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Parks & Recreation will host a bicycle rodeo for children of all ages from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 19 at the Eastmont Aquatic Center parking lot, 980 3rd St. N.E., East Wenatchee.

The free event will include bicycle and helmet inspections, bicycle safety information, an obstacle course and more. A limited number of free helmets and goodie bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 884-8015 or visit eastmontparks.com.