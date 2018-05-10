Boys’ Shockers split double-header with Tonasket

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The first game of the afternoon on April 30 saw the Waterville/Mansfield Shockers not able to score in a double header against the Tonasket Tigers. Final score Favored the Tonasket Tigers 4-0. Pitching for the Shockers was Will Osborne

The second game between the Shockers and Tigers was also close but the Shockers came out on top, winning 11-9. The Shocker boys are tied for third place in the conference with the Tigers; both have a 10 win, 6 loss record.

“In the first game we just came out flat. In the second game we picked it up offensively and capitalized on errors and forced walks. And, in both the third and fifth innings we scored five runs,” coach Cody Brunner said.