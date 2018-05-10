Boys’ Shockers split double-header with TonasketPosted by Empire Press on May 10, 2018 in All Content, Correspondents, James Robinson, Prep Baseball/Softball, Sports | Comments Off on Boys’ Shockers split double-header with Tonasket
By James Robinson
Empire Press Correspondent
The first game of the afternoon on April 30 saw the Waterville/Mansfield Shockers not able to score in a double header against the Tonasket Tigers. Final score Favored the Tonasket Tigers 4-0. Pitching for the Shockers was Will Osborne
The second game between the Shockers and Tigers was also close but the Shockers came out on top, winning 11-9. The Shocker boys are tied for third place in the conference with the Tigers; both have a 10 win, 6 loss record.
“In the first game we just came out flat. In the second game we picked it up offensively and capitalized on errors and forced walks. And, in both the third and fifth innings we scored five runs,” coach Cody Brunner said.