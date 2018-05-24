City of East Wenatchee seeks council applicants Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee | Comments Off on City of East Wenatchee seeks council applicants Posted by Empire Press on May 24, 2018 in All Content

The City of East Wenatchee is seeking individuals interested in serving on the East Wenatchee City Council.

To be eligible, applicants must be a resident of the City of East Wenatchee for at least one year prior to the application date, be registered to vote and be available to attend the 6:30 p.m. East Wenatchee City Council meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

The unexpired term ends on December 31, 2019, and the position has civic responsibilities such as serving as a representative on various boards.

Those interested can submit an application and resume to the Office of the Mayor, City of East Wenatchee, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA 98802.

Applications can be found on east-wenatchee.com and application and resume must be received by 5 p.m. May 25.

For more information, call city clerk Maria Holman, 888-3608.