Classy Chassis Parade street closuresPosted by Empire Press on May 3, 2018 in All Content, Communities, East Wenatchee, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Classy Chassis Parade street closures
EAST WENATCHEE — It’s that time of the year again, the 2018 Classy Chassis Parade is upon us! The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 4, but in preparation here is a list of planned road and street closures with the approximate times they will go into effect. A detour route and signage as well as law enforcement officers will be made available throughout the listed times.
?Georgia Street, between Grant Road and 3rd Street N.E., noon to 8 p.m.
?Far right westbound lane on Grant Road, north of Hanford to Georgia Street, 4 to 8:30 p.m.
?Grant Road, between Valley Mall Parkway and north of Hanford Street, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
?Valley Mall Parkway, between Grant Road and SR 28, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
?9th Street between SR28 and Baker Ave., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
?Eastmont from N.E. 3rd to Grant Road 6 to 8:30 p.m.
?3rd Street at Valley Mall Parkway 6 to 8:30 p.m.
?6th Street from SR28 at Sears 6 to 8:30 p.m.
?11th Street from Valley Mall Parkway to Baker Ave., 6 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact 886-6108 or visit east-wenatchee.com