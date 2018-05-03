Classy Chassis Parade street closures

EAST WENATCHEE — It’s that time of the year again, the 2018 Classy Chassis Parade is upon us! The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 4, but in preparation here is a list of planned road and street closures with the approximate times they will go into effect. A detour route and signage as well as law enforcement officers will be made available throughout the listed times.

?Georgia Street, between Grant Road and 3rd Street N.E., noon to 8 p.m.

?Far right westbound lane on Grant Road, north of Hanford to Georgia Street, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

?Grant Road, between Valley Mall Parkway and north of Hanford Street, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

?Valley Mall Parkway, between Grant Road and SR 28, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

?9th Street between SR28 and Baker Ave., 6 to 8:30 p.m.

?Eastmont from N.E. 3rd to Grant Road 6 to 8:30 p.m.

?3rd Street at Valley Mall Parkway 6 to 8:30 p.m.

?6th Street from SR28 at Sears 6 to 8:30 p.m.

?11th Street from Valley Mall Parkway to Baker Ave., 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact 886-6108 or visit east-wenatchee.com