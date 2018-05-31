Don Brunell | Lt. Dan Needs Lots of Helping Hands Posted by Don Brunell, Special, Voices | Comments Off on Don Brunell | Lt. Dan Needs Lots of Helping Hands Posted by Empire Press on May 31, 2018 in All Content

Sinise’s organization also links high school students with World War II veterans for tours of the D-Day Museum in New Orleans. He believes it is vital for young Americans to understand what our veterans have sacrificed.

That link is weaker today. Today, with no military draft, less than 2 percent of our population is defending the rest of us.

“Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted,” says Sinise. “We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.”

Far too many veterans, particularly young men, are committing suicide. In 2014, the Veterans Administration pegged the total at 20 per day. Part of Sinise’s work is connecting vets so they support one another.

Thankfully, Gary Sinise has made year-around commitments to help the vets and their families. Wouldn’t it be great if other entertainers joined Sinise? Lt. Dan needs lots of helping hands.

