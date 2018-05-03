Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

April 20

Bridgeport, animal problem: 1000 block of Columbia Ave., there was a report of a boxer pitbull in the road. The dog jumped at two people, but no one was injured. The owner was located and issued a notice of infraction for dog at large.

Bridgeport, burglary: 1400 block of Foster Ave., a car window was broken out and a door found open at a residence. The deputy performed a security sweep and did not find anyone in the residence. Nothing was reported missing. The Sheriff’s Office will check some video footage to see if anyone can be identified in relation to the incidents.

April 23

Rock Island, harass/threat: 10 block of Hanna Ave., an unknown person posted threats against a woman on Facebook. The case is under investigation.

Bridgeport, suspicious: Marina RV Park, a parent witnessed a child riding a bicycle that had belonged to his son, but had been stolen. The deputy located the parents of the child riding the bicycle and questioned them. They said they bought the bicycle from someone for $20 but wouldn’t say who they bought it from. The bicycle was returned to the original owner.

Bridgeport Bar, animal problem: 500 block of Highway 173, a person who frequently rides his bike by the location reported that a dog typically comes out and barks at him. On this particular day, the dog barked and circled his bicycle. He threw a rock at the dog and the dog owner threw the rock back at him. The person did not want to press charges.

April 24

Orondo, disturbance: 10 block of Parker Grade Road, a man reported that a person in a truck had veered at him and said profanity toward him. The suspect denied the allegation and said that he only yelled at the man for dropping garbage on his property. The deputy took statements from both parties and contacted a witness. The suspect was charged with felony harassment and released.

Waterville, harass/threat: NCW Fairgrounds, a juvenile female who was attending an event at the fairgrounds reported that an older girl and a young adult had harassed her verbally during the event. The victim was given information about applying for a restraining order.

April 26

Rock Island, theft: 1600 block of Center St., the front tires and lug nuts and the rear lug nuts were removed from a truck. There are no suspects.