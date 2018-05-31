Girls on the Run Event

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Girls on the Run (GOTR) event opened 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19 at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee. Pre-run activities for the girls included making capes and cuffs for the ‘Super hero’ theme, hair coloring with washable hair spray, sign making and a photo booth with props. The 5k event started at 10 a.m. and took place on the Apple Capitol Recreational Loop Trail, starting and ending at Pybus with a loop back at Walla Walla Park. This year’s team was sponsored by the Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition to keep the registration fees down for the girls.

Marsha Ashley, team manager and coach, said they were all ‘very grateful’ to the Coalition for their support.

During the event each girl is teamed with a running buddy for support, such as a parent, sibling, friend or coach, and runs the course. There are no winners — each participant is encouraged to do their personal best rather than to compete against one another. As each girl crossed the finish line they were presented with a medal.

This year’s participants were: Alivia Hosford, Addi Hutchinson, Holly Finkbeiner, Memphis Brown, Kaycie Poff, Hanna Nelson, Khloe Suppes, Savannah Tongate, Rylann Lewis, Joey King, Lauren Shiflett, Hayleigh Barnhill, Jorja Hope, Madie Schmidt, Skye Long, Rosie Holcomb, Tiffany Workinger, Mya Deford. Brylee Daling and Audrey Schoenberg were also part of the team but did not make it to the event. Coaches for the Waterville team are Jill Moomaw, Jessie Swider, Samantha Fletcher and Marsha Ashley. Rylann Lewis participated in her wheelchair after breaking her ankle playing soccer earlier in the season. Lewis continued to come to practice to support her friends and to participate in the lessons.

GOTR is a nation-wide program that serves girls in grades 3-5. According to their website, the Girls on the Run project inspires girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through our research-based curricula which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. To read more about the program, visit gotcolumbiavalley.org

The Waterville team has been meeting twice a week for the last 10 weeks and includes girls in grades 3-5. One of the features of GOTR is that each team competes for a Community Impact Project. The Waterville team chose The Wenatchee Valley Human Society for their impact project and purchased items will be donated to the Society.