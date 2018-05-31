Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Meeting on June 4 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Meeting on June 4 Posted by Empire Press on May 31, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Central Washington Hospital Conference Rooms F&G. The public is invited to learn about “Stent Procedures and Medications,” with guest speakers Ashleigh Cutter and Dr. Geoffrey Harms from Central Washington Hospital.

For more information, contact chapter president Jan Cripe, 393-4768, jancripemh91@nwi.net