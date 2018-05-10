Historians seek treasured estate items Posted by Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Historians seek treasured estate items Posted by Empire Press on May 10, 2018 in All Content

Wells House historians are asking for the Waterville community’s assistance in locating items originating from the A.Z. Wells estate.

Inquiries in the community have suggested items may have been purchased in 1967 at a Wells House estate sale by a resident of Waterville. Items purchased were a dining room table with the possibility of chairs and other items.

Historians are requesting documentation of any items bought from the Wells House Estate, such as photos showcasing the items in their home and stories the family has to share of its time there.

For more information or to set up a meeting with a historian call Teri St. Jean, 663-1295.