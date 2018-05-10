Jameson Lake Resort holds Fishing Derby for Spring Opener

Jameson Lake Resort Fishing Derby winners: Alun Jones Third Place (1.14 pounds)

Devon Grenner First Place (2.1 pounds) and Corey Moore holds Second Place winner (2 pounds) for Tiera Miller. (Empire Press photos / Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Jameson Lake Resort held its second annual Fishing Derby April 28 for Spring Opener.

Jameson Lake Resort has been under new ownership for about three years with co- owners Jerry and Julie Day. The Days made many improvements to the lake resort, including upgrading the RV Hook Ups for power, boats receiving new paint, and the restaurant is stocked for breakfast, lunch and dinner with occasional prime Rib Specials.

This year’s derby winners were: Devon Grenner, who caught the winning trout weighing in at 2.1 pounds; second place went to Tiera Miller with a 2 pound catch; and Alan Jones took third place with his 1.14 pound trout.

First place was awarded $200, followed by second place with $100 and third place garnered a Prime Rib dinner for two.

“I’ve been coming here for years, we love Jerry and Julie, we love all the improvements they’ve made in the last few years,” said Devon Grenner, who came from Seattle to fish.

Approximately 3,500 trout were planted and fishing was very good.

Father daughter duo Bob Lambert and Gloria Lambert woke up at 4:00 a.m. to go fishing.

Gloria Lambert noted that, “My dad is 90 years old and he wanted to go fishing today. Then we saw it was raining but he said he wasn’t going to let a little rain stop him from fishing this morning, so we came. We’ve had a wonderful time and caught some nice fish. ‘From the lake to the plate’ is how we like to think of it here. we’re also looking forward to a Prime Rib dinner tonight.”

The original owners Al and Janet Weisenbergers opened the resort in the fifties, some 70 years ago, and anglers everywhere agree that Jameson Lake is “A diamond in the rough.”

Boat rentals are $20 a day and R.V. hook ups are $30.00. Trailer rentals are also available. “We also host family reunions, class reunions and birthday parties,” Julie said.

Angler Dessa Rupeiks of Brewster said Jameson Lake is her, “Quick escape. It’s so peaceful and nice, the fishing is good, and we can unplug and relax out here. We can fish, hike, ride our bikes, and sometime we go kayaking. There’s plenty of outdoor activities. When we get hungry, we can always come to the restaurant, the food is excellent. We think of it as our home away from home.”

During this year’s Spring Opener all of the campsites were full. “We appreciate our repeat customers who do word of mouth advertising for us, we feel like they are family,” Jerry said.

Jameson Lake Resort is an iconic vacation destination for many families. Several generations of parents and grandparents enjoy sharing fond childhood memories of fishing at the lake and teaching the “Fishing Rules: Bait your own hook, clean your own fish, and tell your own lies.”

“Well, the fish I was catching could have been used for bait for the winners they caught. Now the one I lost…” Ken Grenninger said at the end of the day.

For more information, visit the Jameson Lake Resort Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JamesonLakeResortNorthEnd, or email Julie.Stilley@gmail.com.