Shockers’ tie double-header

Play at 1st base Codee Fry, Alyssa Hanson-shortstop, Mackenna Gurnard-secondbase. (Empire Press photos/ James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Lady Shockers got off to a great start in the first few innings of the first game against the Tonasket Tigers on April 30. Both teams were aggressive at the plate with under ten strikeouts between the two team. Yet, the Shockers got seventeen walks from the Tigers. The Tigers got only four walks off Shocker’s ace pitcher Ariana Salcido. The final score was in Shockers favor 16–10.

The Tigers took the second game of the double header winning with the score 24-5. Salcido was also the starting pitcher for the Shockers with relief pitcher Elianna Silva finishing the game. The Shockers are in fifth place in the conference with a record of 9 wins with 7 losses.