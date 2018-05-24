Leming is new museum director

New director Lori Leming stands in front of the Douglas County Museum. (Empire Press photos/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Museum board has named a new museum director — Lori Leming.

Leming grew up in Waterville from the third grade on, but moved to Seattle when she graduated from Waterville High School in 1979. Most recently, she was the receiving lead for Cascade Designs, an outdoor gear manufacturing company. She moved back to Waterville in May 2017. During this school year, she has been working as a substitute bus driver for Waterville School.

When Leming heard of the vacant museum position it piqued her interest and she decided to apply.

She said that she has many memories of the museum. She went into the museum often as a child, and especially enjoyed spending time in the rock and mineral room.

Leming said that she is very excited about her new job, but she also knows that she has taken on a large task. It won’t be easy following in the footstepts of Lori Ludeman, who has served as director for the past 30 years, and announced her desire to retire last year.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got a lot of learning to do,” Leming said.

Ludeman is helping to train Leming in the ins and outs of the museum and the exhibits. She is helping her to learn about special care that various exhibit items require. For example, the quilts need to be refolded periodically to avoid becoming permanently creased. Some items require special cleaning procedures. Obituaries and newspaper articles need to be clipped and filed.

Leming said that she is hoping to find as many ways as possible to bring people into the museum to appreciate all of the exhibits.

“There are such cool things in here,” Leming said.

One group that she especially wants to bring into the museum is Waterville School children. She said that she, the docents and the museum board members are planning to have a wall in the museum dedicated to art created by local students.

They also want to work on bringing the children into the museum during the school year for field trips, history projects and art projects.

Leming said that the docents and the board have also talked about bringing adults in for special functions. Some ideas that have been thrown around are a murder mystery dinner and a Mother’s Day tea.

Leming said that one of her first tasks will be to set up a museum web page and an email address.

The museum will open for the season on May 25 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until the end of September. It is also open on holiday Mondays during the season. Appointments can be made for visits to the museum at other times by calling 745-8435.