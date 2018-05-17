Shockers baseball playoff

Will Osborne catching a pop-up from Tri-Cities Prep hit. (Provided Photo/Stephanie Stibal)

The Waterville-Mansfield boys district playoff on May 5 Pit the Shockers first against Tri-Cities Prep with the game ending 15-1 in Tri-Cities favor. The second game of the day saw the Shockers playing against Kittitas/Thorp. The shockers started strong but the game with a loss of 16-3 favoring Kittitas, ending the Shockers season.