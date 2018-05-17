Rainier Street irrigation line should be usable this summer

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

There are still a few minor details to be finished on the Rainier Street irrigation project. The project, which provides non-potable water for irrigation of the school and cemetery lawns, should be completed before this year’s irrigation season gets well under way.

At the May 7 Waterville Town Council meeting, council members heard of the progress on the project and were presented with Pay Estimate #4. Because there were some questions about what the charges in the estimate were for, the council postponed approving it until the charges could be clarified.

In other matters, the council voted unanimously to forgive winter water overages for Kevin Avey and Jamie and Christopher Peterson. These customers had underground leaks that could not be detected until the spring water meter reading. Avey’s overage amount was $106 and the Petersons’ was $110. The leaks were fixed as soon as they were discovered.

There is a public hearing scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 21 to hear comment on the town’s declaration of a one-year moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations.

The town has hired Lisa Morelock as the new janitor for City Hall and the Library.

Mayor Royal DeVaney and Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new WSDOT administration building on Euclid Avenue in Wenatchee. The building serves the North Central region.

DeVaney reported that the town had a successful spring clean-up day on May 5, though participation was less than in previous years.

Link board representative Joyce Huber said that at the last Link board meeting the board had discussed the problem of the electric buses being frequently out of service. Huber said that BYD, which sold the buses to the transit authority, has been working hard to correct the problem.

Council members received information about home lawn care in their meeting packet. The information, provided by the Master Gardeners, will also be placed on the town website.

DeVaney said that Waterville School has made arrangements for the Master Gardeners to give a presentation on lawn care for the public at the school. The presentation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 22 in the Career Center. Terry Anderson will be the Master Gardener who will be giving the presentation.

DeVaney said that the town has been looking into devices to measure irrigation water for use in the parks. It is hoped that education efforts and changes in watering method can reduce water usage so that the town does not need to increase rates as much as was originally planned.

In response to a question from a resident, DeVaney said that the LED lights provided to the town by a PUD grant are now at the recycle center. These will be installed in the fall.

In terms of the pool, DeVaney said that the town has hosed down the bottom of the pool and is waiting for it to dry before painting it. Locks were replaced on the doors, and doors will be installed in the men’s dressing area. The town will also be cleaning out the office and putting traction on one of the diving boards in preparation for the pool opening June 18. DeVaney said that lifeguards have already been hired for the summer.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 21.