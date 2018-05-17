Registration open for vineyard run Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Registration open for vineyard run Posted by Empire Press on May 17, 2018 in All Content

CHELAN — Lake Chelan Rotary will host its Lake Chelan Vineyard Run May 19 in cooperation with the Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival.

The event offers 2.5k and 5k fun runs and a 5k and 10k challenge. The courses wind through the vineyards at Tsillan Cellars and Tunnel Hill wineries, offering views of the mountains and Lake Chelan.

Registration costs $40 for adults. Rates for students under 18 vary depending on the course. Preregistration is available online.

Proceeds from the run will benefit Lake Chelan Rotary’s philanthropic programs, including its scholarship program.

For more information, visit lakechelanrotary.org/vineyard-challenge or call (425) 941-1878.